Group representing disabled children sues Texas governor over school mask mandate ban

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates could soon be taken up in federal court.

Disability Rights Texas filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Abbott and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath over Abbott’s executive order preventing school districts from enacting their own mask-wearing requirements.

Abbott’s order, the group alleges in the suit, violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and federal protections for students with disabilities by preventing “students with disabilities from safely returning to school for in-person instruction without serious risk to their health and safety.”

Parents of “medically vulnerable students” will have to “decide whether to keep their children at home or risk placing them in an environment that presents a serious risk to their health and safety” if schools can’t implement mask-wearing, the lawsuit says.

“As a result, Governor Abbott and TEA have erected an unlawful barrier, which will impact many students with disabilities and prevent local school districts and communities from providing a safe learning environment for their most vulnerable students,” the lawsuit reads.

The disability rights group — which sued Abbott and Morath in the Western District of Texas on behalf of 14 schoolchildren who have disabilities or chronic diseases — wants a federal judge to block, at least temporarily, Abbott’s prohibition on mask mandates so school officials can require students, teachers, staff and visitors to don masks.

Representatives for Abbott and Morath did not immediately return requests for comment.

Tuesday’s lawsuit marks a new front in the growing revolt against Abbott’s order.

To date, legal challenges to Abbott’s ban on local mask mandates have focused on whether cities, counties and school districts have the legal authority to require masks — no matter what Abbott says.

