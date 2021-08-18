Kilgore’s Clint Fuller ready for first District of Doom experience

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Clint Fuller will see what #bEASTTEXAS football is all about in his first year with the Kilgore Bulldogs.

Fullers comes into a good situation, taking over for Mike Wood who left the sidelines after leading the team to the 4A DI Region III Championship game last year.

“They are traditionally a powerhouse in East Texas and across the state,” Fuller said. “It is my job is to keep it going. “

Kilgore went 10-4 last season, with two of those losses coming to new district rival Lindale. The team believes they could change those results this year.

”We have a good family core,” wide receiver Matthew Tyeski said. “It gives us an advantage on everything. offense, defense, special teams. We are dependable.”

The Bulldogs lost four key players: Dalton McElyea, Donovan Adkins, Eli Caruthers and Tray Epps. Good teams find a way to win.

”Our defensive line is very experienced,” Fuller said. “They have the most experience coming back out of any position group. I feel good about the line. Our skill positions, our receivers and defensive back kids have a lot of talent. Our quarterback, D Van Zandt, will be a first year starter but he has had an outstanding summer. "

The team knows that in East Texas, nothing is given. It is earned.

”We have to keep working,” Van Zandt said. “we have to work hard, execute and I feel like we have enough pieces around to do the same thing we did last year and maybe even better. "

