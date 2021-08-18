East Texas Now Business Break
More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Wichita Falls

Six pools of mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Wichita Falls.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Wichita Falls.

According to results from the Texas Department of State Health Services, six pools of mosquitoes have now tested positive for the virus. Those samples were collected throughout Wichita Falls.

Earlier in August, only two pools had tested positive.

City officials say people should follow these tips to avoid mosquitoes carrying West Nile:

  • Dump/Drain: Be sure to dump or drain and wipe the sides of containers (such as pet bowls, rain barrels, children’s toys or tarps, etc.) that hold water. Mosquitoes start their life cycle in the water and many species lay their eggs above the waterline on the inside of containers, which is why it is important to wipe the sides.
  • Deet: If you are going outside, wear an EPA approved insect repellent, and be sure to follow the label instructions upon application and reapplication. Consult your pediatrician about what age it is appropriate to use an insect repellent on young children and what type they recommend.
  • Dress: Wear long sleeves and long pants if you are going to be outside, especially if you are doing an activity that will stir up mosquitoes resting in the grass such as yard work or outdoor sports.
  • Dusk/Dawn and all Day: Mosquitoes are generally considered most active at dusk and dawn, so try to limit your outdoor activities at those times; however, you should follow proper mosquito precautions any time you are outdoors, no matter what time of day.

The Health District’s Environmental Health Division will continue its mosquito control, including testing mosquitoes for West Nile and other diseases as well as treating standing water and eliminating breeding areas.

