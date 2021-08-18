East Texas Now Business Break
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

