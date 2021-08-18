New census numbers show population decline in 8 of DETCOG’s 11 counties

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The census numbers are under review. For Deep East Texas stakeholders’ reactions are utter surprise.

In the Deep East Texas Council of Governments region, the U.S. Census reports eight out of 11 counties have lost population since 2010.

DETCOG CEO Lonnie Hunt disagrees with the numbers, but knows there’s little if anything he can do to change them.

There was growth in some areas. The largest seen in Polk County reporting a population growth of over 4700. It’s proximity to Houston, and on the major corridor of I-69 are believed to be attributing factors.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.