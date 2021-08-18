Phone alert systems critical to helping law enforcement in searches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When a blue alert went out across the state on Monday night, Texans responded and helped law enforcement begin the process of tracking down a dangerous suspect.

A Clay County sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop Monday night. The deputy was hit in his bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK. But the suspect in the incident got away and law enforcement didn’t have any leads as to where the suspect was headed. So they sent out a Blue Alert, asking Texans to keep an eye out for the suspect’s car.

It paid off. On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect’s car was located. The suspect involved in the shooting is still on the run, but with the suspect’s vehicle, police have a better idea of what happened after the suspect led to the scene.

Brazos Valley residents received that Blue Alert on Monday night and, when they did, not everyone knew what it meant.

First News at Four sat down with the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley to talk about what these color-coded alerts are and what to do when you get one.

There are 6 different color alerts that DPS can send out to cell phone users when they need the public's help. (DPS)

Fleeger says the alert system used by DPS features two alerts that are also used nationally: the Blue Alert and the Amber Alert.

“The goal of alerts of any type is to elicit support and feedback from the public, that will aid in either locating the missing person, such as Amber Alerts,” Fleeger explained, “or, in this case, locating the suspect or the suspect vehicle.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.