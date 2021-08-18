East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Trinity County deters residents from illegal dumping with surveillance system

Man attempts to throw couch into creek, but Trinity County Sheriff's caught the act on camera
Man attempts to throw couch into creek, but Trinity County Sheriff's caught the act on camera(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Illegal dumping is a common problem, especially in rural areas. Over the weekend, a man in Trinity County tried to dispose of a thousand pounds of trash in a nearby creek.

A mattress, tires, or household appliances are all large items people sometimes need to dispose of. Where should they put them? Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says they should not put them on the side of the road.

“Dumping on these dirt roads in Trinity County has been a problem for quite a while. So, the last several years we’ve been putting up lots of cameras in different areas,” Wallace said.

And the system has been successful. Wallace says they’ve made several arrests and have seen a decline in illegal dumping. The cameras are placed strategically so they can spot a vehicle’s license plate.

“We’re not wanting to put people in jail, I mean contrary to what a lot of people think, that’s not our goal but we want people to be in compliance,” Wallace said.

Sheriff Wallace said that collections sites are a much better option. There is currently not a site in Trinity County, but Wallace said there are multiple in Polk and surrounding counties.

“It’s fairly expensive. It’s 15 to 20 dollars to throw a mattress, but that’s a lot cheaper than the fines you’re gonna get if you go out and throw your stuff on the side of the road,” Wallace said.

The attempt this weekend was resolved after Wallace went public with the images and gave the culprit a 48-hour warning before issuing a state jail felony.

“In this case you know, I think he learned his lesson. I don’t think he’ll ever do it again. He went down by himself and picked it up which was quite a chore because it was far down in the creek. So, he did dig it out and he sent me a receipt where he did pay to have it disposed of properly at a collection site,” Wallace said.

Sheriff Wallace said that his goal is to push residents to do the right thing.

“Sometimes you need to keep an honest man honest,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
The wreck scene will have traffic shut down for an hour or more according to the sheriff
Wrecks on FM 356 bridge, Hwy 94 in Trinity County have been cleared
Nabrisha Handy (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Affidavit: Suspect in Lufkin Cheddar’s shooting claims she was assaulted
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants

Latest News

Booster Shot Rollout
Booster Shot Rollout
Car Runs Into House
Car Runs Into House
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Residents can recycle paper, plastic, and cardboard at the recycling center behind the...
Nacogdoches residents make extra effort to recycle paper, plastic