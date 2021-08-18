Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overnight showers will continue into the morning hours and rain sticks around into the afternoon. Scattered thundershowers and overcast skies in the forecast for today with highs anywhere from the mid 80s to around 90°. Unlike the last few days, I don’t expect much, if any, sunshine today. Rain chances at a 60% through the morning and afternoon, I debated raising them, but decided to keep at 60% for now. We could see those chances increase later in the day, however, by sunset rain should be ending and we’ll likely stay dry overnight. I’ve kept a low rain chance in for the overnight in case we see any lingering or pop-up showers, but activity will not be widespread like it was for last night.

Your Thursday forecast will be nicer than the Wednesday forecast, partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thundershowers. Rain chances at a 50% for Thursday, before dropping down to a 20% for Friday. By Saturday, rain chances down to a 10-20%, and after that I see us staying dry into next week. Partly cloudy to sunny skies for the weekend with highs around normal for the weekend into next week, maybe even above normal.

