Angelina County constables file grievance protesting lack of pay raises

WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court has received a grievance by the county’s constables citing a lack of pay raises.

The special meeting Thursday was called to formally establish the grievance committee and begin a jury selection. The constables say the move is necessary because they claim all Angelina County employees but them were given raises in the upcoming budget.

“This particular situation is a little different because of the fact when nobody got raises last year, this particular group of individuals did get raises, so this year they were left out of across the board raise. It felt like it was fair because there was some substantial adjustments last year because of that,” said Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery.

The grievance committee will hold its first hearing on Thursday, Sept. 2.

