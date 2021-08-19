East Texas Now Business Break
Attorney: FBI probing allegations tied to Texans quarterback

An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun...
An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment says he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case.(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI "reached out to me, and I responded." In a news conference Wednesday, Rusty Hardin, Watson's lead attorney, said FBI agents approached him in April over allegations that one of the women who has sued Watson tried to extort $30,000 from him.

Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI “reached out to me, and I responded.” In a news conference Wednesday, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, said FBI agents approached him in April over allegations that one of the women who has sued Watson tried to extort $30,000 from him.

In their lawsuits, the 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

