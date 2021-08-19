East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas lottery prize

The game includes four $1million tickets.
The game includes four $1million tickets.(Texas Lottery image)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) – An Axtell resident has claimed a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.

The winning ticket, one of four top prizes in the game, was purchase at Ruby Food Mart #2 at 1400 La Salle Ave. in Waco.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the second of four $1 million prizes in the game.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Students at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
Angelina County constables file grievance protesting lack of pay raises
FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata...
Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain
WEBXTRA: Census reaction
New census numbers show population decline in 8 of DETCOG’s 11 counties

Latest News

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill
infusion center
Additional medical personnel to be deployed, more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers established throughout Texas
Multi Cultural Center
Multi Cultural Center
Church Reconcile
Church Reconcile
PE Coach TOTY Candidate
PE Coach TOTY Candidate