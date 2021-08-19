Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas lottery prize

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) – An Axtell resident has claimed a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.

The winning ticket, one of four top prizes in the game, was purchase at Ruby Food Mart #2 at 1400 La Salle Ave. in Waco.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the second of four $1 million prizes in the game.

