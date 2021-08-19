East Texas Now Business Break
Child left in locked day care van; owner arrested

By Renee Beninate
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A day care owner is facing charges after a 5-year-old was locked inside a hot van for about two hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The child is OK after managing to open the vehicle’s door.

An arrest report says a woman came to the Alpha Omega Learning Center looking to pick up a preschooler, but when she asked employees where he was, the child was nowhere to be found.

The document says the boy then came through a side door, breathing hard and crying. His T-shirt was completely soaked with sweat.

The JSO says the boy was locked inside the day care’s van for about two hours without the air conditioner running. It was about 90 degrees outside.

When questioned by investigators, day care owner Marieka Richards said she double-checked the van, looking through the window and opening the back door, but didn’t see any children inside.

She’s been charged with child neglect.

According to the child’s family, the little boy is traumatized by what happened and is now afraid of long car rides.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

