Deshaun Watson’s attorney answers claims of FBI involvement in case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The claims that the FBI is investigating claims of sexual misconduct by Deshaun Watson were confirmed by attorney Rusty Hardin on Wednesaday.

Hardin also said that Watson spoke to the FBI about allegations of extortion from onr of the alleged victims. In total Watson has 23 lawsuits filed against him. Hardin’s press conference was in reaction to a report from the League of Justice website that the interviewed Tiny Buzbee, the attorney of the accusers, who claimed the FBI met with him to discuss Watson and spoke with several plaintiffs.

“I don’t think they’re investigating Deshaun,” Hardin said. “What they’re investigating is the allegations Buzbee has made in his lawsuits. I didn’t know about that until yesterday, and then I checked it out and it’s true. They are.”

Hardin seems to want the case to be handled im the court room and not in the public.

“If He keeps putting these people out there and say these things that we have documents to prove are untrue then we are going to be forced to respond,” Hardin said. “We have tried as hard as we could to not be trying this in the public domain. That is not the way it is supposed to be done.”

Hardin also said that his office along with Watson have done whatever has been asked of them by the FBI.

“We were not the ones who contacted them; they contacted us,” Hardin said. “We talked to [the FBI]. We even let them interview Deshaun -- and if y’all can find a lawyer that will let his client talk to the FBI if the lawyer had thought his client had done anything wrong or had any exposure, then I’ll be very, very surprised.”

