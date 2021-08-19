First Alert: Drying out and heating up as we transition toward the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The moisture-laden clouds and added lift in the atmosphere have led to more scattered, drenching downpours making their way through the Piney Woods, once again.

Overnight will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with lows only dropping into the upper 70′s. In other words, there will not be much relief to be had.

Friday will be partly sunny and much drier as our rain chance drops to 20%. Highs will be in the middle 90′s.

Our rain chances will diminish as we transition into the weekend as the infamous heat dome of hot, high pressure, starts to build back overhead. This heat ridge will not only lead to dwindling rain chances, but it will also lead to climbing temperatures as daytime highs climb back into the middle-to-upper 90′s by this weekend and continuing into next week.

Even though we have yet to hit the century mark so far this summer, we may make a run at it next week.

It is by the weekend time frame that heat advisories might be re-issued, yet again, as heat indices top out over 105-degrees.

