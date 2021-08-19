East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

General Counsel to Paris ISD explains face mask decision

School starts tomorrow for Paris ISD, and everyone will be wearing a face mask.
School starts tomorrow for Paris ISD, and everyone will be wearing a face mask.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paris, Texas (KXII) - School starts tomorrow for Paris ISD, and everyone will be asked to wear a face mask.

The Paris School Board of Trustees met yesterday and decided to add them to the dress code in an attempt to go around governor Abbott’s mask mandate ban.

General Counsel for the district, Dennis Eichelbaum, said they could do this.

Chapter 11 of the Texas Education code gives school boards the authority to govern their districts, which means they choose the dress code.

And in this case, masks are a part of that dress code.

He said when Governor Abbott signed executive order GA-38, he did not suspend any part of the Texas Education Code, which means the board can still put masks on the dress code.

The rule will apply to all employees and students.

It is not a permanent change.

“The purpose is to protect as many people as possible, and to get them in school, and to get them educated,” said Eichelbaum. “That’s why the school board is going to look at it each month to decide if have things changed, are we able have vaccinations come out, things will change, we know that’s going to happen.”

He added the administration would be the ones to implement the dress code because the school board just creates the policy.

And if anyone challenges them, the district plans to defend their policy and take it one day at a time.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to send a cease and desist letter to Paris ISD about their dress code change.

The state Attorney General’s website indicates Paris ISD is currently not in compliance with executive order 38 and shows the Texas Attorney General’s Office has sent a letter to the district.

The school has not indicated whether or not they have received it yet.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Law enforcement searching for suspect after Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
The wreck scene will have traffic shut down for an hour or more according to the sheriff
Wrecks on FM 356 bridge, Hwy 94 in Trinity County have been cleared
Nabrisha Handy (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Affidavit: Suspect in Lufkin Cheddar’s shooting claims she was assaulted
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says

Latest News

Booster Shot Rollout
Booster Shot Rollout
Afghan Refugees Coming To Texas
Afghan Refugees Coming To Texas
Car Runs Into House
Car Runs Into House
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Army Worms
Army Worm Invasion