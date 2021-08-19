Nacogdoches ISD plans specialized instruction due to low STAAR test scores after COVID19 year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday evening the Nacogdoches ISD School Board heard a report that included COVID-19 variables related to low student performance on the 2021 STAAR test.

An academic year later, the factors remain with school districts.

Low student performance on STAAR in all subjects, but primarily math and science, is attributed to excessive absences by students exposed to or sick with COVID-19.

Excessive teacher and staff absences led to instructional inconsistencies and a shortage of substitutes.

School starts Monday morning in Nacogdoches. And the threats remain. During the COVID-19 surge designated catch-up instruction will begin with fewer mandated protections.

“We’ve always had things like this built into our schedules, just like we will this year,” explained Les Linebarger, NISD spokesperson. “But it’s even more specific and even more intentional. I think that’s a good word to use with it.”

Last academic year teachers and students were required to use both in-person and virtual instruction. Not this year.

“The virtual we used last year, which TEA approved, and would reimburse districts for does not exist this year. TEA said it was going to require legislative action,” said Linebarger.

Which has moved nowhere.

“TEA has said we can use something called ‘remote conferencing’ for students that test positive and have to go into quarantine,” shared Linebarger.

That requires a specific instructor to devote four hours a day for online instruction. Broadband restrictions and staff shortages are challenges.

Nacogdoches ISD leadership will inform individuals of COVID-19 illness in a classroom. There will be no mandatory quarantines for exposure.

For now, student remediation, necessary by no fault of their own, will happen, hopefully with no repeat interruptions.

Links to the school board meeting containing all the STAAR data can be found on the district’s website. http://www.nacisd.org/news/what_s_new/board_meeting_set_for_thursday__aug__19

