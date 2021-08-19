East Texas Now Business Break
New ‘Jeopardy!’ host apologizes for previous comments about women

Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.
Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray Media Group) - The new host of “Jeopardy!” is apologizing for past statements about women.

A website called The Ringer says it found 2013 and 2014 episodes of a podcast Mike Richards hosted, called “The Randumb Show,” in which Richards reportedly commented on women’s bodies.

The Ringer says the audio has been removed from the internet, although the website and TMZ posted some of the old clips.

Variety released a statement from Richards in which he calls his words a thoughtless, insensitive misjudgment.

“Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards said in part in the statement.

“Jeopardy!” has not released a comment on Richards’ apology or on previous statements.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

