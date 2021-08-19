East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Six crooks overpower Central Texas CEFCO employee, break into ATM, steal cash box

A frame grab from surveillance video that shows three of the six suspects leaving the store.
A frame grab from surveillance video that shows three of the six suspects leaving the store.(Milam County Crime Stoppers)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for six suspects who overpowered the lone clerk of a Milam County CEFCO early Thursday, broke into an ATM, and escaped with the cash box.

Milam County deputies, Rockdale police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at around 3 a.m. to the report of a robbery at the store at 826 East Avenue C in Milano.

“This appeared to be a coordinated event,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 697-7033 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-(TIPS).

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Students at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
Angelina County constables file grievance protesting lack of pay raises
FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata...
Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain
WEBXTRA: Census reaction
New census numbers show population decline in 8 of DETCOG’s 11 counties

Latest News

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill
infusion center
Additional medical personnel to be deployed, more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers established throughout Texas
Multi Cultural Center
Multi Cultural Center
Church Reconcile
Church Reconcile
PE Coach TOTY Candidate
PE Coach TOTY Candidate