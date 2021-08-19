East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WAC Announces 2021-22 Championship Schedule

Western Athletic Conference Logo
Western Athletic Conference Logo(Western Athletic Conference)
By Western Athletic Conference
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER – The WAC today announced the dates, sites and hosts for all 19 of its championships for 2021-22 school year.

Headlining the schedule is the 2022 WAC Basketball Tournament, which will hold the final three rounds on March 9-12, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. With the tournament expanding to 10 teams this season, the date and site for the first round games will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to not only return to Orleans Arena, as it has proven to be a great venue for our tournament, but also to spread our championships across our geographic footprint,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd.

Seven different institutions will host WAC Championships during the 2021-22 year. Nine of the 19 championships will be held at neutral sites.

The complete schedule is listed below:

2021-22 WAC Championships Calendar

Sport                                         Date(s)                                Location/Host                                              Site                                                   Field Size

Cross Country (M/W)                  Oct. 30, 2021                     Riverside, Calif./California Baptist               UC Riverside Ag/Ops Course             All Teams

Women’s Soccer                        Nov. 3, 5, 7, 2021              Abilene, Texas/Abilene Christian                 Elmer Gray Stadium                         Six Teams

Men’s Soccer                             Nov. 10, 12, 14, 2021       Phoenix/Grand Canyon                                GCU Stadium                                   Six Teams

Volleyball                                   Nov. 18 - 20, 2021             Las Cruces, N.M./NM State                         Pan American Center                    Eight Teams

Indoor Track & Field (M/W)        Feb. 18 - 19, 2022             Albuquerque, N.M./WAC                              Albuquerque Convention Center        All Teams

Swimming & Diving (M/W)         Feb. 23 - 26, 2022             Houston/WAC                                              CRWC Natatorium                             All Teams

Basketball (M/W)                       March 9 - 12, 2022            Las Vegas/WAC                                            Orleans Arena                                   10 Teams

NOTE: First Round site is TBA

Women’s Golf                            April 18 - 20, 2022            Kerrville, Texas/WAC                                   Riverhill Country Club                       All Teams

Tennis (M/W)                             April 22 - 24, 2022            Beaumont, Texas/Lamar University              Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center       (M) Six Teams

(W) Eight Teams

Men’s Golf                                 April 29 - May 1, 2022       Boulder City, Nev./WAC                               Boulder Creek Golf Club                    All Teams

Softball                                     May 11 - 14, 2022             Huntsville, Texas/Sam Houston                   Bearkat Softball Complex              Eight Teams

Outdoor Track & Field (M/W)     May 12 - 14, 2022             Seattle/Seattle U                                         Husky Track                                      All Teams

Baseball                                    May 25 - 28/29, 2022        Mesa, Ariz./WAC                                          Hohokam Stadium                        Eight Teams

Most Read

Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
WEBXTRA: Census reaction
New census numbers show population decline in 8 of DETCOG’s 11 counties
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas
File Photo: Students at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks

Latest News

Red Zone top 10 August 19,2021
Lufkin Ladypack off to hot start, ranked No. 2 in the state
SFA soccer shutout by No.8 TCU to open season
Lufkin volleyball
Lufkin Ladypack off to hot start, ranked No. 2 in the state
TCU vs SFA soccer
SFA soccer shutout by No. 8 TCU to open season