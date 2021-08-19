East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Lufkin Ladypack off to hot start, ranked No. 2 in the state

The Lufkin volleyball team continued to rack up wins on Thursday at their home tournament.
The Lufkin volleyball team continued to rack up wins on Thursday at their home tournament.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin volleyball team continued to rack up wins on Thursday at their home tournament.

The Ladypack swept Latexo and New Diana to go perfect in pool play.

The team is ranked No.2 in the state wide 5A poll, behind New Braunfels Canyon.

The elimination rounds for Lufkin will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

