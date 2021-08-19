East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD STAAR test scores down after COVID19 year

By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There is now new data to review following the 2021 STAAR test.

Nacogoches ISD received a review of the district’s performance. As expected, performance, for the most part, is down. It’s attributed to excessive student and teacher absences due to COVID-19, and students and teachers juggling remote and in-person learning.

NIDS spokesperson Les Linbarger explains the scores won’t be used against the district, but instead serve solely as a tool. Educators can access what areas need more attention as students return to school on Monday.

For now, the district is planning all in-person classes. Virtual learning has yet to be approved by the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 academic year.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
WEBXTRA: Census reaction
New census numbers show population decline in 8 of DETCOG’s 11 counties
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas
Several South Texas school districts along with the state’s most populous county have won...
Temporary win for Texas school districts, county on masks
Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a Houston police officer for his role in a...
Cop’s murder charge dropped over concern about ex-prosecutor

Latest News

Nacogdoches STAAR tests review
WEBXTRA: STAAR test scores down in Nacogdoches after COVID19 year
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
Angelina County constables file grievance protesting lack of pay raises
Waskom ISD Superintendent discusses decision to close all campuses through Monday
Waskom ISD Superintendent discusses decision to close all campuses through Monday
Paul Galindo, 28.
Former Midland County jailer charged with criminally negligent homicide