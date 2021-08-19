WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD STAAR test scores down after COVID19 year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There is now new data to review following the 2021 STAAR test.

Nacogoches ISD received a review of the district’s performance. As expected, performance, for the most part, is down. It’s attributed to excessive student and teacher absences due to COVID-19, and students and teachers juggling remote and in-person learning.

NIDS spokesperson Les Linbarger explains the scores won’t be used against the district, but instead serve solely as a tool. Educators can access what areas need more attention as students return to school on Monday.

For now, the district is planning all in-person classes. Virtual learning has yet to be approved by the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 academic year.

