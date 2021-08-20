Carthage ISD to begin requiring students to wear masks on buses
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD has announced it will begin requiring students to wear masks on school vehicles.
The district made the announcement on Friday.
Enforcement will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Masks will be made available on the buses.
Bus drivers will also check the temperature of all students as they get on the bus.
