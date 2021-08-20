First Alert: Cranking up the heat this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a hot and mainly dry Friday across East Texas. Outside of a few spotty showers, most of us have been sweating it out under the hot, August sunshine and high humidity levels.

The infamous heat dome of hot, high pressure starts to build back overhead this weekend. This heat ridge will not only lead to dwindling rain chances, but it will also lead to soaring temperatures as daytime highs climb back into the middle 90′s on Saturday and the upper 90′s by Sunday.

Even though we have yet to hit the century mark so far this summer, we may make a run at it early next week.

Even if we do not hit the century mark on our thermometers, it will certainly feel like it as heat indices will be topping out in the 105-110-degree range this weekend through at least the middle of next week. This will likely lead to heat advisories being implemented across many of our Deep East Texas counties.

In addition to the hot, afternoon temperatures, we will not be getting much relief at night, either. With morning lows in the middle-to-upper 70′s for the foreseeable future, air conditioners will be working hard day and night.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.