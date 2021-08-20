East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former ‘Jack Kevon Harris heading overseas to join top Croatian team

(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s all-time leading NCAA scorer is heading overseas to one of Croatia’s top basketball teams.

Kevon Harris has signed a deal with KK Zadar, a founding member of the Adriatic Basketball Association. The team won the 2020-21 championship in the country’s premier league.

Last November Harris picked up a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted. After being released from the Laker’s contract, Harris joined up with Raptors905 in the G-League in January.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Students at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
Angelina County constables file grievance protesting lack of pay raises
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas
FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata...
Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain in place

Latest News

2021 Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10: Week 1
Red Zone top 10 August 19,2021
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Lufkin Ladypack off to hot start, ranked No. 2 in the state