Friday’s Weather: Warming up through the weekend

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another warm start with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning.  Expect a few clouds off and on through the day, but chances for rain have dropped considerably.  One or two isolated showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon but the majority of East Texas will stay dry.  Temperatures begin to climb through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.  By early next week, expect sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 90s and getting close to the triple digit mark.  Most of next week looks hot and humid, but slight chances for rain may return to the forecast by the end of the week.

