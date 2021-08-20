Hall-of-Fame fisherman from Huntington dies at age 76

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan well known for his fishing skills and for creating specialized baits has died.

According to BassFan.com, Lonnie Stanley died Friday at age 76. Stanley had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer last spring, and had other health issues, as well, the site said.

Stanley was a five-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier, and won the 1987 Megabucks event at Florida’s Harris Chain of Lakes. He also won a B.A.S.S. victory at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir Central Invitational in 1997, where his prize was a $35,000 payout that included a fully rigged Ranger bass boat. He was a Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame inductee.

The site adds that he founded Stanley Jigs in 1979 and that the company expanded over time, producing spinner baits and more.

