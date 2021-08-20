East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.(CNN/KGTV)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – SeaWorld said a 6-year-old female orca died Thursday.

Animal care specialists and veterinarians started treating Amaya after she began showing signs of illness on Wednesday, SeaWorld said.

The killer whale’s condition continued to decline rapidly, and her death was sudden and unexpected.

SeaWorld said this is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya, who inspired millions of people to appreciate and learn more about orcas.

The specialists who cared for her are heartbroken.

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.

Amaya was the youngest orca at SeaWorld. Both she and her parents live in SeaWorld San Diego.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Students at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
Angelina County constables file grievance protesting lack of pay raises
FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata...
Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain in place
WEBXTRA: Census reaction
New census numbers show population decline in 8 of DETCOG’s 11 counties

Latest News

After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
FILE - In this Aug. 9 2021, file photo a Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents...
US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID-19