East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

By Donna McCollum
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches says mask mandates are best decided by local authorities, not the governor of Texas.

Clardy’s comments came a day before the Texas Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that will allow mask mandates in school districts to remain — for now. In the meantime, Clardy encourages vaccinations and mask wearing.

Clardy and his wife, Judy, have recovered after contracting COVID-19, most likely a variant, says Clardy. Both were vaccinated.

He speaks to Donna McCollum about his message to constituents, reminding them “COVID is the real deal.”

Clardy was quoted in the Washington Post saying, “if there’s one thing I’ve been telling everybody, it’s, ‘do what Gov. Abbott did,’ “[Regeneron’s] available. It’s out there. You just have to track it down and get it.”

In a text today, Clardy said the drug is publicly available and urged patients to utilize the state infusion hotline. Clardy took Regeneron toward the end of illness

Clardy called it a “tool in the box post-infection and not an exclusion to vaccines and masking.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Students at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
Angelina County constables file grievance protesting lack of pay raises
Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas
FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata...
Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain in place

Latest News

Mitigation protocols should remain after booster shot, Dr. Ed says
Mitigation protocols should remain after booster shot, Dr. Ed says
Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates
Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates
Mitigation protocols should remain after booster shot, Dr. Ed says
Mitigation protocols should remain after booster shot, Dr. Ed says
Carthage ISD
Carthage ISD to begin requiring students to wear masks on buses