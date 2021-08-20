Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches says mask mandates are best decided by local authorities, not the governor of Texas.

Clardy’s comments came a day before the Texas Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that will allow mask mandates in school districts to remain — for now. In the meantime, Clardy encourages vaccinations and mask wearing.

Clardy and his wife, Judy, have recovered after contracting COVID-19, most likely a variant, says Clardy. Both were vaccinated.

He speaks to Donna McCollum about his message to constituents, reminding them “COVID is the real deal.”

Clardy was quoted in the Washington Post saying, “if there’s one thing I’ve been telling everybody, it’s, ‘do what Gov. Abbott did,’ “[Regeneron’s] available. It’s out there. You just have to track it down and get it.”

In a text today, Clardy said the drug is publicly available and urged patients to utilize the state infusion hotline. Clardy took Regeneron toward the end of illness

Clardy called it a “tool in the box post-infection and not an exclusion to vaccines and masking.”

