SFA soccer shutout by No.8 TCU to open season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA soccer program suffered a tough defeat at home Thursday night when they hosted No.8 TCU.

The Horned Frogs jumped out early and cruised to an 8-0 victory. Camryn Lancaster led the way with two goals. TCU finished the night with 31 shots and 17 shots on goal compared to SFA’s nine total shots with four being on goal.

SFA will travel to Houston Sunday night to take on Rice. It is a 7 p.m. kick.

