Some students eager to return Stephen F. Austin University, others worried about COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Moving into a new university is as exciting as it is nerve wrecking. To add to the apprehension, uncertainties about the delta variant have risen in some parents and students at Stephen F. Austin University.

Over 3,000 students moved into various residence halls throughout Stephen F. Austin University. Anticipation is in the air as students gear up for the new school. The vice president of Student Affairs Dr. Brandon Frye says they’ve received mixed responses from students… some are eager to return, while some are more hesitant.

“I think it runs a spectrum. Some students are really excited to get back face to face and some are cautious so we have to be prepared as a university to address both those students on both ends of the spectrum,” Frye said.

Alexis Telford SFA Freshman said she is more worried about the adjustment period of living in a new place. She said the vaccine has provided her peace of mind.

“I mean I have the vaccine and I’ll just I guess stay away from people that are infected with COVID, but I mean it’s not really something I’ve stressed about,” Telford said.

Her mother, Renee Telford, said she trusts that her daughter will be courteous and follow the safety rules.

“I’m not worried about Alexis at all, I think she’s going to be very cautious and careful. You know she’s gonna be on the Softball team and out there with all of her teammates. I think just normal precautions: washing her hands, staying away, don’t put your hands in your face,” Telford said.

Dr. Frye said that SFA now has COVID-19 committee in place to ensure that all things run smoothly this school year. He says the committee will monitor numbers daily, and alert students in close contact if someone tests positive. He says the university recommends students get vaccinated and wear masks when possible.

“The pandemic it’s definitely changed higher education in general and how we operate and do things. And move in, there’s not an exemption with that. We’re definitely focused on safety but we want to return back to normalcy,” Frye said.

Dr. Frye said that the number of first year students this year has increased as opposed to previous years. However, he said that the total number of students returning to campus is slightly lower which he thinks is due to COVID-19 concerns.

