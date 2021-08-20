Strawberry-chocolate cheesecake in a jar by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This recipe for chocolate-strawberry cheesecake in a jar creates a portable treat for an older kid’s lunchbox, or to stock the fridge with for after-school snacks.
Ingredients
For the crust:
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (or broken graham cracker pieces, if you prefer)
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup sugar
Cheesecake filling:
8 ounces cream cheese
8 ounces whipped cream
2/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Fresh, sliced strawberries
Chocolate syrup
Method:
For the crust, combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and 1/4 cups sugar until they’re well combined. Press the mixture into the bottoms of the jars or whatever container you use.
For the filling:
Beat together the cream cheese and whipped cream. When it is well-blended, add the sugar and vanilla, and beat together until it’s fluffy.
Create the cheesecakes by layering the filling, sliced berries, chocolate syrup and so on. Top with whipped cream and a strawberry.
Keep chilled until ready to serve.
