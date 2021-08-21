Aggie class of 2025 begin to make Texas A&M’s campus home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University students, many of them freshman, began moving into on-campus housing on Saturday.

Hundreds of excited new Aggies and their families could be seen unloading their cars, trucks, and u-hauls to start the process of getting settled into their new homes in Aggieland. Many students say they’re excited to be an Aggie.

Carly Johnson of Plano is the first Aggie of her family. She says she’s thrilled about starting a new tradition, and most importantly, she can’t wait to start her new journey as a business major at the Mays Business School.

“I’m so excited to move in. I’m the first Aggie in my family. Gig’em,” said Johnson! “So it’s a learning experience for all of us, but we’re really stoked to be here, start this move-in process, and make College Station my home.”

Hannah Giammona of Austin is majoring in biomedical science. She says she can’t wait to dive into the Aggie culture.

“I don’t really know what to expect, but I know that college is going to be such a great time, that I’m going to make so many new friends, and that this new experience is going to be amazing,” said Giammona.

Mary Grace Wahby of Dallas is no stranger to Aggieland or campus life. She says she can’t wait to see what the next four years will have in store.

“I’m very excited. I love the traditions,” said Wahby. “I’ve gotten to go to a couple of camps, to F.I.S.H Camp, Impact. Got to make a lot of new friends here, so I’m looking forward to starting the new year.”

This year’s move-in process is slightly different from previous years. Students must register for a time to move in over the course of several days.

The university’s classes are set to begin Monday, August 30.

Safe travels to all of our students and their families making the trip to Aggieland over the next week! See you soon, Ags! Posted by Texas A&M University on Friday, August 20, 2021

