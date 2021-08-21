Expectations high for ‘Jacks duo of Self and Gipson

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When Colby Carthel met the SFA faithful for the first time in December of 2018, he admitted rebuilding the football program would not happen overnight.

The Lumberjacks won 3 games that fall. They followed that up in 2020 with six wins during a very uncertain and rocky fall campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two top 5 FCS recruiting classes and a 6-win season have the ‘Jacks now receiving attention.

The first STATS Perform FCS Top 25 poll has SFA in the receiving votes category. With just 10 points, the team has a long way to go to crack the Top 25 but they could get there with another solid year from their dynamic duo.

The offense will once again be led by quarterback Trae Self and he will have his top receiver, pre-season All-American Xavier Gipson.

”It starts off the field,” Self said. “When you come out here and work with guys off the field it translates to on the field. We have just built it up to get in extra work. We have done it since he and I got here.”

In the two previous seasons the friendship has grown between the two players.

“He will call me and say, ‘Let’s go do some routes,’” Gipson said. “So we go out there and we do some routes. The relationship is good. We are close. We do everything with each other. It is like a brotherhood.”

Self through for over 2,000 yards last season and 15 touchdowns. Over half of those scoring plays were to Gipson who finished the season with nine touchdowns. The longest on the season was a 90 yard catch and run in the Angelo State game. The pair has plenty of positive things to say to each other but they will also be real with each other and be critical when it is needed.

”If I mess up on a play Trae is going to let me have it,” Gipson said. “That is what I like about it. He does not sugarcoat it. He tells me what is wrong and what I need to fix and I tell him what he needs to fix.”

This offseason has been the only one that the two players have spent together that has been considered normal. The team is growing and looking stronger.

”You got to come out here and have a good offseason,” Self said. “We have not had a good offseason before. We have a lot of guys getting bigger and stronger.”

The secret of the two players is out and you can bet that teams will put all they can on Gipson and try to shut him down. Carthel is confident this year they have a great supporting cast that can offset that scenario.

”We have improved our surrounding cast,” Carthel said. “The outside receiver position is going to be a lot better. The offensive line has continued to develop. The run game should be stronger. It is going to take pressure off the premier guy with other weapons out there. It should be a fun fall.”

The team will start their season on September 4 at home against Tarleton State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

