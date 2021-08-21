Mark In Texas History: Jefferson Ordnance Magazine still stands as piece of Civil War history

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Near the city of Jefferson is a piece of Civil War history: The Jefferson Ordnance Magazine.

It was built during the Civil War to safely store powder and munitions. It is the only freestanding ordnance magazine in the state and one of a few remaining in the U.S.

This magazine was strategically constructed on Big Cypress Bayou in 1863. But what was a transportation advantage is a disadvantage when it comes to preservation as the erosion of the banks is within 17 feet of this structure.

The magazine is owned by the Historic Jefferson Foundation. It stands 10 feet square and nearly 15 feet tall, with air spaces to keep the temperature stable. More than 90 percent of the structure is original, with some repairs made in 1992.

This historic Civil War structure became a Texas Historic Landmark just 10 years ago.

If you’d like to take a look at some real war history, the Jefferson Ordnance Magazine is located to the northeast of U-S 59 and Big Cypress Bayou near Jefferson.

