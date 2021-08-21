Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory in effect from 11AM until 7PM, times varying a bit for some. Heat Indices will be in the triple digits, getting close to the 110s. Remember to stay hydrated out there and don’t forget your sunscreen if heading to the pool or lake. This evening we should be “cooling” down into the upper 80s by 8PM. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s with clear skies. Expect another Heat Advisory for tomorrow, temperatures will be higher, and skies remain clear.

The first part of the extended forecast calls for highs in the upper 90s, close to the century mark, and sunny skies. While there are any triple digit highs in the forecast for now, don’t be surprised if we end up bumping temps up to the triple digits. By Wednesday, some relief arrives as we’ll start to see some clouds in East Texas and low rain chances Wednesday to Friday. Highs will be a bit cooler those days, but still in the mid to upper 90s. As of 7AMm, Hurricane Grace is a Category 1 Hurricane, after being at Category 3 strength yesterday. Grace is and will remain well to our south. Tropical Storm Henri is expected to reach Category 1 Hurricane strength by this afternoon and impact New England by Monday. Because both systems have little/no impact on East Texas, I’ve not included many details in this forecast on them, however you can get more info on the National Hurricane Center’s website. That will also have the most current updates on strength and path.

