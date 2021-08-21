East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA volleyball picked to win the WAC’s Southwest division

By SFA Athletics
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - In its first preseason coaches poll as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, the Ladyjack volleyball program was chosen as the winner of the Southwest Division, per a release from the league office on Wednesday morning.

SFA received the lion’s share of the first-place votes (4) and accumulated 24 total points to top the six-team list. Sam Houston (21 points) was close behind after receiving two first-place votes, followed by Tarleton (15), Abilene Christian (13), UT Rio Grande Valley (11) and Lamar (6) to round out the poll.

In a corresponding release, the Western Athletic Conference also announced its Preseason All-WAC Volleyball squads, and two Ladyjacks were recognized as part of that release as well. Returning stars Taya Mitchell and Leah Powell were both named to the Preseason team after having earned All-Conference honors at the end of last season, SFA’s final in the Southland.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Support pours in for Luke Siegel's family after his death.
Condolences pour in from across the country for Luke Siegel and his family
File Photo: Students at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms
WEBXTRA: Angelina County commissioners set public hearings on proposed property tax rate hike
Angelina County constables file grievance protesting lack of pay raises
Kabul, Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghan refugees to be settled in Texas
FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata...
Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain in place

Latest News

2021 Red Zone Top 10
Red Zone Top 10: Week 1
Kilgore College Sports
Kilgore College Sports
Red ZOne Top 10 Aug 20, 2021
SFA volleyball picked to win the WAC’s Southwest division
Expectations high for ‘Jacks duo of Self and Gipson