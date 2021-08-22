1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A medical helicopter airlifted a Lufkin man from the scene of a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 63 near Zavalla Saturday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash, which occurred on SH 63 about two miles east of Zavalla, at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

The preliminary crash report shows that Eric Swartzbaugh, 45, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet SUV east on SH 63.

“For unknown reasons, the driver of the Chevrolet drove off the roadway to the right, overcorrected back to the left, crossed the highway, and overturned,” the press release stated.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene of the crash and transported Swartzbaugh to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“Additional information is not available at this time,” the press release stated.

