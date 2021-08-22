Baylor names starting Quarterback

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears have their guy!

Junior Gerry Bohanon has officially been named the Bears starting quarterback.

Bohanon is the most experienced quarterback on the roster, entering his fourth season in Waco.

He played in 10 games in 2019, but saw his playing time drop last season.

Bohanon beat out Blake Shapen and Jacob Zeno for the job.

The Bears start the season on the Road against Texas State on September fourth.

