Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7PM this evening; however, I expect that will be extended until tomorrow as was done yesterday. This evening temperatures will be in the 90s and 80s, before cooling down into the mid 70s for overnight lows. Skies overnight should be mostly clear; it’ll be another good night to look at the moon and stars. The bright star near the moon at night right now is actually Jupiter, not a star!

To start the work week, Monday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. That will be the copy and paste forecast for Monday through Wednesday before we start to “cool down” just a bit on Thursday. Rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday, though they are low, we’ll keep them in into the weekend. By next Friday, highs should be back down into the mid 90s, around normal, but until then I suspect we’ll see Heat Advisories through at least the first half of the week.

