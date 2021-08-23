East Texas Now Business Break
Baylor Heisman winner Robert Griffin will analyze ESPN’s Texas Kickoff game

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2011, file photo, Robert Griffin III, of Baylor University, holds the...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2011, file photo, Robert Griffin III, of Baylor University, holds the Heisman Trophy award after being named the winner, in New York. There is no Heisman hype for the Big 12 Conference, even with some impressive performances this season. Robert Griffin III was the last Heisman winner from the Big 12. (AP Photo/Kelly Kline, Pool File)(Kelly Kline | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Former Copperas Cove standout and Baylor Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, will be the analyst for ESPN’s Texas Kickoff Game between the University of Houston and Texas Tech on September 4 at NRG Stadium.

This is according to Mark Berman with Fox 26 in Houston.

This will be Griffin’s first college football game as an analyst for ESPN. He joined the network at the beginning of the

“Robert has been on our radar for a while and we expect him to make an immediate impact on our college and NFL coverage,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production.

“His knowledge of the game, his fresh-off-the-field insights and his charisma make him uniquely positioned to move into this new role, and we are particularly excited to have him call a big college game every week.”

