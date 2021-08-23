Blue-green algae may be linked to dog’s death at another Central Texas lake

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE, Texas (KWTX) – Chalk Ridge Falls Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has been closed temporarily after the death of a dog that developed respiratory problems on Saturday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday.

“The owner took their dog to a local veterinarian and sadly the dog had to be euthanized,” the Corps of Engineers said in a press release.

“At this time, it’s suspected that the cause of this incident was due to the presence of blue-green algae also known as cyanobacteria.”

“Until the cause of this incident is understood, the Corps of Engineers personnel at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will keep Chalk Ridge Falls Park temporarily closed,” the corps said.

“Lake staff are already working with other agencies to develop a plan to sample and test the water to confirm the presences of cyanobacteria and associated toxins.”

The rapid growth of the aquatic organisms can create a bloom capable of producing sufficient toxin levels in the water.

Blooms typically form in slow-moving water rich in nutrients and may appear as a bluish or greenish film on the surface of the water or as scum layers or algae mats.

The Corps of Engineers recommends that people and pets stay out of water with colored surface films, scum layers or algae mats as well as stagnant areas.

Similar incidents have occurred on Lake Belton.

In early July, the Brazos River Authority received updated test results for blue-green algae in areas of Lake Belton where several dogs died after either drinking water from the lake or licking it from their fur that continue to show elevated levels of cyanotoxins.

The samples tested were taken from the lake at Morgan’s Point Marina and Pima Lane Cove.

“This toxic alga appears to be long-lasting. People and their pets should avoid venturing into the water in these areas of the lake and should avoid direct contact with the alga,” the river authority said in a July press release.

“It is not possible to determine whether algae is toxic without laboratory testing. People are encouraged to enjoy deeper areas of the reservoir while avoiding areas with stagnant water or algal growth,” the river authority said.

In late July the lake at Meridian State Park was closed to boating, swimming, and fishing until further notice after the discovery of a blue-green algae bloom.

“While making rounds of the park this morning, staff found an alga on the surface of the lake in the day-use area of the park, stretching along the entire east bank,” the Texas Department of Park and Wildlife said at the time.

The park remained open for other activities.

