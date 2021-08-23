East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas nearly hit its peak hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 160 people were hospitalized in Area H, the traumatic service area which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. The “pandemic peak” for Area H came on January 5 when 168 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19.

Texas DSHS also reports that, as of yesterday, four ICU beds were available in Deep East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding murder suspect
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
Lonnie Stanley was 76.
Hall-of-Fame fisherman from Huntington dies at age 76
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches Comprehensive Plan
Final update on studies into Nacogdoches Comprehensive Plan to let public ask questions of consultant
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches Comprehensive Plan
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches Comprehensive Plan
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Source: MetroNet Facebook page
Internet, phone provider plans to install 100-percent fiber optic network in Tyler