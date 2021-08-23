Final update on studies into Nacogdoches Comprehensive Plan to let public ask questions of consultant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An important meeting coming up tomorrow evening in Nacogdoches. A final update, discussion and staff direction regarding the Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Downtown Master Plan studies takes place.

Staff has made a final selection of the consultant to do the job. Before hiring, the public has an opportunity to ask questions concerning the selected consultant, DTJ Design, for both long range studies.

City Councilwoman Amelia Fischer explains more.

The meeting is Tuesday at 5:00 at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.