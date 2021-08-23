First Alert: Making a run at the century mark

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heat Advisories have already been extended through 7 p.m. Tuesday for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties as heat indices are expected to top out in the 105-110-degree range Tuesday afternoon.

The infamous heat dome of hot, high pressure has been in control of our weather since this weekend and it will continue to hold strong for one more day before it gradually shifts to our north and west during the mid-week time frame.

This will lead to warm nights and hot afternoons under lots of sunshine as daytime highs make a run for the century mark the next couple of days.

When the heat dome starts to loosen its grip, we will see some deeper moisture out in the Gulf of Mexico start to work back in our direction as the steering currents rotate around the clockwise flow of high pressure.

This will lead to a 20% chance of isolated showers returning by Wednesday before they go up to a modest, 30% chance on Thursday and Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will mainly be confined to the mid-to-late afternoon hours, or the heat of the day, as the sea breeze front moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

The combination of the sea breeze and high pressure not being as strong will allow our daytime highs to come down into the middle 90′s later this week.

There are signs that a supply of deeper moisture may swing up through the Texas coast and into East Texas over the weekend and early next week. That would lead to slightly higher rain chances as we round out the month of August.

