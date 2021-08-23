East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 8-23-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 8-23-21
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are warm this morning, starting out in the mid 70s.  Expect lots of sunshine today and light winds.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s and will feel like the triple digits.  Many places could feel like 105 degrees or more and that’s where a heat advisory will be in effect through the afternoon.  Warm and muggy this evening and overnight with much of the same weather through the next few days.  Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s each afternoon this week.  By the end of the week, slight chances for rain return to the forecast with the best chance in Deep East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding murder suspect
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
Lonnie Stanley was 76.
Hall-of-Fame fisherman from Huntington dies at age 76
Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates
Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

Latest News

Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 8-22-21
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 8-22-21
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 8-22-21
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 8-21-21
Saturday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips