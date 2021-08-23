East Texas Now Business Break
Motorcycles with a cause: veterans stop in WF to raise money for scholarship fund

Veterans ride for five days, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen...
Veterans ride for five days, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen veterans.(The American Legion)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans from all around the country made a quick stop in Wichita Falls on Monday for the National American Legion Riders Annual Legacy Run.

The five-day ride goes across the nation every year, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen veterans. The 1,500-mile route takes veterans across the southern United States as they make their way to the American Legion National Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

Riders stopping at American Legion Post 169 for lunch spoke with KAUZ’s Selene Jimenez, expressing their dedication to the cause.

“I am surrounded by 200 of my best friends. We’ve come from all over America because we believe in this cause,” said Mark Clark. “It doesn’t matter how hot it is, it doesn’t matter what the weather is, we’re gonna blow the horn because that’s what we do. We’re out here for the kids and everyone out here shares that commitment equally just as I do.”

On day two of their trek, the riders have raised $575,000 towards their million dollar goal. To contribute to the Legacy Scholarship fund or learn more about the American Legion, click here.

Stay tuned for our 6 p.m. coverage of the event.

