East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Texas cops

Police say a man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who...
Police say a man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges.

Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said Saturday that 34-year-old George Michael Mireles died at a hospital where he was taken following Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex.

Police say officers had approached Mireles because he resembled the man they were searching for. Birkenfeld said in a statement that police later learned Mireles also was wanted on a felony drug charge.

Police say they later found the man they were looking for and arrested him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding murder suspect
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
Lonnie Stanley was 76.
Hall-of-Fame fisherman from Huntington dies at age 76
Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates
Rep. Clardy speaks against Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

Latest News

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty New Orleans officer slain by robbers in Texas
Source: MetroNet Facebook page
Internet, phone provider plans to install 100-percent fiber optic network in Tyler
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and hot today