Redistricting in Deep East Texas possible after population changes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The voting bill is how legislators spent their day but looming ahead is the drawing of new political maps.

District 11, represented by Travis Clardy, will deal with a drop in residents.

Census data reveals much of the Deep East Texas region is dropping in population. There are fewer people for legislators to represent under the current district lines.

“At the moment, we have five state representatives to represent the Deep East Texas region. That number may go down to four because of population trends,” said Deep East Texas Council of Governments CEO, Lonnie Hunt.

State Representative Travis Clardy is wanting to keep District 11 intact, but Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties come up short on the latest ideal district population.

“Last time we drew the map I think the optimal number for the then total population of Texas was under a 170,000. Now that number, ten years later, is closer to 194,000,” said Clardy.

About 20,000 constituents short in Texas House District 11. Clardy remains optimistic the one county rule of the Texas House will protect rural East Texas.

“Which means we keep communities of interest, particularly whole counties, together in the district where, if at all possible,” explained Clardy.

However, splits do occur as seen in Smith and Henderson counties. Deep East Texas stakeholders are watchful.

“At least all five of those that currently represent us, represent other rural areas,” pointed out Hunt. “Other constituents outside of Deep East Texas that still have a lot of common with us.”

Clardy describes redistricting a very consuming process. The process is only beginning to heat up.

There is a delegation of interested redistricting stakeholders in Deep East Texas. Lufkin resident, Roshin Rowjee visited with Austin legislators and is planning future redistricting testimony. In addition, a social media platform is forming.

Its goal is to draw attention to the impact redistricting has on the future of rural communities.

