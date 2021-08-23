East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Connie Hamzy's death.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock ‘n’ roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We’re an American Band,” has died.

She was 66.

In 2019, the Little Rock woman told KTHV: “I was determined to become a famous groupie. I really was.”

The Pulaski County Coroner hasn’t released any details on her death, including when she died.

Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, says a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Hamzy’s death.

He remembered her as a sweet, outgoing girl who just wanted to be famous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding murder suspect
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police: Man claimed four men in vehicle fired multiple shots at him on Wildbriar
1 person injured in rollover wreck on SH 63 near Zavalla
Lonnie Stanley was 76.
Hall-of-Fame fisherman from Huntington dies at age 76
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Justin Bennett,...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Fight at party on CR 2225 led to fatal shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly reach pandemic peak in Deep East Texas
The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a...
Shipping crisis could impact your holiday shopping
In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom,...
R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea