Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s COVID claim denounced as racist

Texas’ lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, is blaming unvaccinated Black people for rising...
Texas’ lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, is blaming unvaccinated Black people for rising COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ lieutenant governor is blaming unvaccinated Black people for rising COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates.

His comments were quickly denounced as racist.

Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made the comments Thursday night on a Fox News segment.

Patrick said the biggest group in most states that are not vaccinated is African Americans.

Patrick did not change course Friday, insisting he had used state data in his assertions.

But statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services don’t back that.

Black people make up about 12% of Texas residents and account for about 15% of total COVID-19 cases.

